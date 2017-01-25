North Dakota Congressman asking President Trump to provide security for pipeline workers

January 25, 2017 Featured Slider, Local News 1 comment

Kevin Cramer 500 x 380

 
BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) – A North Dakota congressman is asking the Trump administration to provide federal protection if or when construction resumes on the Dakota Access pipeline.

President Donald Trump has ordered the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers to quickly review and approve construction and easement requests for the $3.8 billion pipeline, a project that has led to major protests. That doesn’t immediately clear the way for construction to resume, but it does order the Corps to quickly consider whether to approve the Lake Oahe crossing, a move opposed by the Standing Rock Sioux tribe which gets its drinking water from the lake.

Republican Rep. Kevin Cramer (pictured) has asked Trump to pay for law enforcement costs at the pipeline protest site near Cannon Ball and provide federal police to protect construction workers.

  • Micky

    Crooked Cramer could use a lesson in telling the truth. Fact is it was pipeline company hired thugs who were using dogs, watercannons, flashbang grenades and generalized violence against the protesters. Check the video. There was plenty taken by both sides. Then again why should we believe our lying eyes when we have delusional political hacks like the Donald’s boyfriend Kev Cramer to tell us what we need to know. Pay for your own police brutality Kev and leave federal taxpayers like me out of your Orwellian brave new world.