South Dakota dairy farms could tap Puerto Rico for immigrant labor help

January 16, 2017 Agriculture, Featured Slider, Local News 2 comments

Dairy cow 500

 

 
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) – Dairy farm operators in the U.S. for years have relied on immigrant workers to carry out the grueling tasks involved in milk production.

But after waiting for Congress to change immigration rules that could allow them to legally bring immigrant workers for extended periods – and not finding American workers willing to take the unglamorous jobs – dairy producers in South Dakota might soon tap into a different labor force: unemployed Puerto Ricans.

A South Dakota State University Extension team has led recruiting sessions in three Puerto Rico communities. More are set for May. The group hopes to bring about 20 workers by September.

Jaime Castaneda with the National Milk Producers Federation says if the pilot program works out, it would be a “significant success for the U.S. dairy industry.”

  • Micky

    Instead of moving people here that will never stick around (would you leave an island paradise for South Dakota in middle of January?) it would be better to move the factory farm dairies to Puerto Rico. Once again SDSU shows its Big Ag sellout true colors.

    • Udderlady

      Micky is it possible you don’t know anything about dairy farms? Puerto Rico’s square miles would not allow for a factory dairies to be located there. Not enough land to raise feed, let alone where do they put all the manure? We have a family farm and milk 70-80 cows and need 200 acres just for feed and buildings. We haul a load of manure every day out just from 70-80 cows, can you imagine 3000-4000 head? No longer island paradise, if they took the cows down there! Sorry they need the workers to come here! That’s why the Mexican workers that did come here will all be shipped back under Trump! Those are just couple points!