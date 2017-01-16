South Dakota dairy farms could tap Puerto Rico for immigrant labor help



SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) – Dairy farm operators in the U.S. for years have relied on immigrant workers to carry out the grueling tasks involved in milk production.

But after waiting for Congress to change immigration rules that could allow them to legally bring immigrant workers for extended periods – and not finding American workers willing to take the unglamorous jobs – dairy producers in South Dakota might soon tap into a different labor force: unemployed Puerto Ricans.

A South Dakota State University Extension team has led recruiting sessions in three Puerto Rico communities. More are set for May. The group hopes to bring about 20 workers by September.

Jaime Castaneda with the National Milk Producers Federation says if the pilot program works out, it would be a “significant success for the U.S. dairy industry.”