South Dakota Farm Bureau’s VanderWal attends Phoenix meeting (AUDIO)

1-13-2017

PHOENIX, AZ.—The American Farm Bureau Federation wrapped up their annual meeting in Phoenix this week by approving policies and resolutions. South Dakota Farm Bureau President Scott VanderWal as Vice President for AFBF presided over the resolution session. He says one major policy calls for keeping the farm bill connected with the nutrition title….

He says their membership overwhelmingly voted to support the regulatory reform legislation now before Congress.

VanderWal says their delegates voted to ask the federal government for more information on the veterinary feed directive, as well as more time to come into compliance.

VanderWal says their members also want a good immigration policy to insure a reliable and stable workforce for agriculture.