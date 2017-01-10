Watertown School Board approves all day kindergarten in 2017-2018 school year (AUDIO)

1-10-2017

Josh Weyh—KWAT Radio News

WATERTOWN, S.D. (KWAT)–After years of talks and months of studying, the Watertown School District will go to all day every day kindergarten in the 2017-18 school year. Roosevelt teacher Chris Chandler talked about how the curriculum has changed….

Vickie Olsen, teacher at Mellette says research shows all day students are better prepared.

Assistant Superintendent Darrell Stacey explains the cost to the district.

Kindergarteners currently have 180 minutes of instruction a day. That will increase to 410 minutes. The district was the only large district in the state not offering all-day kindergarten. The board approved the change on a 5-0 vote at their meeting Monday night.