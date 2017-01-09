South Dakota lawmakers begin 2017 session amid tight state budget

January 9, 2017 Featured Slider, Local News 1 comment

SDHouse 500 X 270

 
PIERRE, S.D. (AP) – South Dakota lawmakers start their legislative session Tuesday with a difficult budget picture that’s expected to mean little new state spending.

Gov. Dennis Daugaard in December proposed modest increases for the next fiscal year to key budget areas including education, Medicaid providers and state workers. And he’s said since then that even those might need to be smaller.

The GOP-held Legislature is also expected to repeal a government ethics initiative that voters approved. Daugaard has suggested studying the issues covered by the initiative to find other solutions.

A campaign season that brought in millions of dollars from out-of-state groups has some Republican lawmakers considering changes to make it more difficult to get measures on the ballot.

  • Micky

    The evil cabal of republican thieves, crooks and criminals plots and schemes how best to line their pockets and cover their tracks. First, get rid of IM22, screw the voters they don’t know anything anyway. Then use our GOP created gag laws to keep them from finding anything out. Then spend the rest of the session explaining why people have to use the bathroom they tell them to use, If there’s any time left use it to send another love letter to the NRA. That should do it for another year.