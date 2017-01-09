South Dakota lawmakers begin 2017 session amid tight state budget



PIERRE, S.D. (AP) – South Dakota lawmakers start their legislative session Tuesday with a difficult budget picture that’s expected to mean little new state spending.

Gov. Dennis Daugaard in December proposed modest increases for the next fiscal year to key budget areas including education, Medicaid providers and state workers. And he’s said since then that even those might need to be smaller.

The GOP-held Legislature is also expected to repeal a government ethics initiative that voters approved. Daugaard has suggested studying the issues covered by the initiative to find other solutions.

A campaign season that brought in millions of dollars from out-of-state groups has some Republican lawmakers considering changes to make it more difficult to get measures on the ballot.