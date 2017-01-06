Watertown’s Sharp appointed to South Dakota Game Fish and Parks Commission

PIERRE, S.D. – Gov. Dennis Daugaard announced today that he will appoint Doug Sharp of Watertown to the South Dakota Game, Fish and Parks Commission.

“Doug will be a great addition to the Game, Fish and Parks Commission. He is a lifelong resident to South Dakota and committed to making this state a better place to live, work and recreate for current and future generations,” said Gov. Daugaard. “Also, I would like to thank Jim Spies for lending his service and expertise to the commission over the past six years. He will be missed.”

Sharp is the owner of Sharp Automotive in Watertown. He has provided leadership in a variety of roles and community organizations, including the South Dakota Auto Dealers, Watertown Development Company, Brookings Development Company, Focus Watertown, South Dakota Building Authority, South Dakota Community Foundation, South Dakota Lottery Commission, Prairie Lakes Hospital Board and the Watertown Area Chamber of Commerce.

“I am excited to serve in this role and appreciate the appointment from the Governor,” said Sharp. “My family and I have enjoyed the outdoor opportunities this state has to offer for years. I look forward to helping in any way I can to continue to maintain and improve the quantity and quality of those opportunities as they align with the mission of the Department of Game, Fish and Parks and my role on the Commission.”

Sharp and his wife Lynn have been married for over 30 years and have four children.

Sharp will replace Jim Spies, also of Watertown, who is retiring after serving 6 years. Sharp’s first Commission meeting will be Jan. 12-13, 2017, in Pierre with his term ending January 2021.