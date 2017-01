1-5-2017

Mike Tanner–KWAT Radio News

WATERTOWN, S.D. (KWAT)—A drop in air fare on flights from Watertown to Denver has been announced by the office of Mayor Steve Thorson.

A-D-I will offer one way flights to Denver for 75-dollars.

The sale price is effective from today through February 28th. The offer is non-refundable and requires a seven day advance purchase.