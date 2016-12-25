Russian Military Plane with 92 On Board Crashes Into Black Sea

STRINGER/AFP/Getty Images(MOSCOW) — A Russian military plane carrying 92 people crashed into the Black Sea on Sunday, Russia’ defense ministry said in a statement.

Officials have located debris fragments and at least one body, according to BBC, but there were no reports of survivors.

The plane was headed to Latakia, Syria, when it disappeared from radar two minutes after take-off in Sochi, the defense ministry said.

Russia’s choir and orchestra of the armed forces, the Alexandrov Ensemble, included 60 of the people on board the plane when it crashed, according to a statement.

Russian President Vladimir Putin declared Monday to be a day of national mourning and ordered a state commission to investigate the crash, BBC reports.

