Queen Recovering from 'Heavy Cold,' Misses Traditional Christmas Church Service

Tolga Akmen/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images(LONDON) — Queen Elizabeth II is still feeling under the weather and could not attend church on Christmas Day, according to Buckingham Palace.

She was expected to participate in Christmas activities, a spokesperson for Buckingham Palace said, but she is staying indoors to recover from a “heavy cold.”

Thousands of people waited for the royals at Sandringham in Norfolk, and although the Queen was absent, Prince Philip, Prince Charles, Prince Harry and others attended church on Sunday morning. The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, who are spending Christmas with Kate Middleton’s family, went to church in Englefield, Berkshire.

The Queen and Prince Philip had to postpone their trip to her estate in Sandringham earlier this week because of the “heavy colds.”

Her absence from the church service on Christmas marked the first time she had missed it “in many years,” according to BBC.

