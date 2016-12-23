Salvation Army hoping for late push to meet fundraising goal

12-23-2016

Mike Tanner—KWAT Radio News

WATERTOWN, S.D. (KWAT)–The Watertown Salvation Army is hoping for some generosity this holiday weekend that will allow them to reach their fundraising goal.

Volunteers with the agency have been out ringing bells at a half-dozen Watertown stores as part of their red kettle bell ringing campaign that started around Thanksgiving time.

This year’s goal is to raise $75,000.

The latest totals show they’re still about $18,000 short of that goal.

The Salvation Army will be ringing today from 10 to 8 and tomorrow from 9 to 3, and they’d appreciate any donation you might be able to provide.

Bell ringing sites in Watertown are JC Penney, Walgreens, Shopko, HyVee, County Fair Foods, and WalMart.

Money raised stays local to provide meals, shelter and other services to people in need.