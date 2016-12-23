Rain, freezing rain, snow all expected with Christmas Day storm (AUDIO)

12-23-2016

Mike Tanner–KWAT Radio News

Holiday travelers could be in for a challenge this weekend as a storm system rolls through the Dakotas and into Minnesota.

A Blizzard Watch is posted for north-central South Dakota from Sunday morning through Monday morning. That would be out in the Mobridge area.

To the east, there’s a Winter Storm Watch. Watertown is part of that now, along with other cities in the northeast corner of the state.

We checked in with Troy Kleffman at the National Weather Service in Aberdeen. He says out west, they could get quite a bit of snow….

Here in the northeast corner, we’ll see a mix of rain, freezing rain and snow….

Kleffman says this one has been a tough storm to forecast because of the difficulty in predicting where they’ll get more rain as opposed to snow….

This storm system will push out of here on Monday…