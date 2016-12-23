Hijacked Libyan Plane Diverted to Malta With 118 Passengers on Board

iStock/Thinkstock(NEW YORK) — A commercial plane that took off from Libya with 118 passengers on board has been hijacked and diverted to the Mediterranean island of Malta.

The Malta airport authority confirmed that emergency teams have been sent to the site of what it called an “unlawful interference” on the airport tarmac.

The authority said that a Libyan plane has landed at the Mediterranean island and that there appear to be two hijackers on board.

Airport officials said the Afriqiyah Airways A320 flight has 118 passengers on board.



Earlier, the prime minister of Malta said that he is aware of a possible commercial plane that may have been hijacked and diverted to his country.

“Informed of potential hijack situation of a #Libya internal flight diverted to #Malta,” Prime Minister Joseph Muscat tweeted. “Security and emergency operations standing by.”



Flight data from the website flightradar24.com shows the Afriqiyah Airways flight taking off from Sebha in the interior of Libya with a destination of Tripoli, but with a flight path that ends in Malta.

