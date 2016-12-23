Chris Pratt Celebrates Breaking Ground on Teen Center Named After His Late Dad

ABC/Ida Mae Astute(Lake Stevens, WA) — Chris Pratt is remembering his late father, who died of multiple sclerosis while Chris was filming Jurassic World, in a unique way this holiday season.

On Facebook, the Passengers star wrote, “I have never been more grateful in my life. My hometown of Lake Stevens, Washington just broke ground on the Dan Pratt Memorial Teen Center.” He thanked everyone who donated to the campaign to build the center, adding, “I just handed the teen center committee a $500,000.00 check like on publishers clearing house. What a trip! That’s half a million dollars!”

Chris also posted photos of the groundbreaking, as well as the check presentation.

Of his dad, Chris wrote, “I was raised by one of the toughest SOBs on the planet. Dan Pratt made me who I am. He was a funny, thick-skinned, hard-working man who commanded respect for authority. My dad coached me and so many other kids in Lake Stevens in every sport and was a pillar of his community. He affected a lot of young men…And now his memorial teen center will help keep kids out of trouble for many years to come. His legacy will live on.”

Chris writes that in a year filled with “negativity and drama,” he wants everyone to realize that Americans aren’t “what those folks on TV say we are.” Instead, he notes, “We are our Boys and Girls Clubs, our rotary clubs, our senior centers, our youth sports leagues, made up of volunteers, Americans; altruistic people investing time into our greatest asset, our children.”

He adds, “We’re just as strong as our will to give back to the community. We always will be. So get strong. It feels good. Be the instrument God uses to bless your community. Get after it. Set a goal and get to work.”

