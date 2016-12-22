Woman who survives Sioux Falls building collapse talks about ordeal

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) – The woman who was rescued from beneath the rubble of a collapsed building in downtown Sioux Falls is talking about her remarkable survival.

Emily Fodness was sleeping in her family’s third-floor loft as construction crews worked on remodeling the 100-year-old building below her about two weeks ago. Suddenly the building buckled and the floor beneath the loft collapsed, burying the 22-year-old in debris.

Fodness recalls thinking the only way out was to grab her phone, which fortunately was within reach. She called her mom and for the next three hours remained trapped in darkness and freezing temperatures until rescuers could reach her.

Fodness says she drew comfort from her dog Nova who had survived the collapse beside her. A construction crew member, Ethan McMahon, was killed in the collapse.