Sioux Falls man pleads guilty to raping teenage girl



SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) – A Sioux Falls man accused of raping a teen before fleeing to Minnesota has pleaded guilty and faces 50 years in prison.

Fred McAbee pleaded guilty Wednesday to raping the 14-year-old girl in Sioux Falls in 2015, then shooting at her as she tried to run. He then fled to Minnesota, where he raped another woman.

McAbee told the judge that he doesn’t remember the incident with the teen, but doesn’t dispute the facts presented by prosecutors.

McAbee was also convicted of raping a Pipestone, Minnesota, woman while he was on the run. After that conviction, he was brought back to Sioux Falls to face charges.

