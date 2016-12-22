Passenger Removed from Flight After Allegedly Harassing Ivanka Trump

iStock/Thinkstock(NEW YORK) — A passenger was removed from a JetBlue flight after allegedly harassing Ivanka Trump, airline and Trump sources said.

Senior sources in the Trump transition team told ABC News the president-elect’s daughter and her children were heading to Hawaii for vacation when a passenger shouted at them.

The family was flying JetBlue and airline staff decided to remove the passenger at John F. Kennedy International airport in New York.

“The decision to remove a customer from a flight is not taken lightly. If the crew determines that a customer is causing conflict on the aircraft, the customer will be asked to deplane, especially if the crew feels the situation runs the risk of escalation during flight. In this instance, our team worked to re-accommodate the party on the next available flight,” a JetBlue spokesperson said in a statement.

A U.S. Secret Service official told ABC News the airline made the decision to remove the passenger from the plane. Secret Service agents were on board the flight with the Trumps but they were not involved in situation.

Donald Trump was not with Ivanka on the flight. The president-elect is currently at his Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida.

