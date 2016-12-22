Mount Marty College-Watertown student spreads Christmas cheer

WATERTOWN, SD — More than 70 people attended a Christmas Cheer event at Mount Marty College last week, which offered parents and caregivers the opportunity to choose from donated toys and clothing to give their children for Christmas.

Christmas Cheer was organized by Mount Marty College-Watertown student Sheilla St. George, who came up with the idea because of past experiences, as a way to give back to the community over the holidays.

“I’ve experienced a few Christmases myself as a single mother,” St. George said. “It is really hard when you are unable to provide what you would like for your children.”

Donations of new and gently used clothing and toys, as well as baked goods, were accepted throughout the week at MMC-Watertown. The event was open to anyone who wanted to come, had no forms to fill out, and no income guidelines. Everything at the event was free, including the gift wrapping station.

“The people that attended the event were able to take as much as they wanted at no cost. It was heartwarming to see the smiles on their faces, and the tears in their eyes when some shared that this was the only way they were going to be able to give gifts to their families,” Cassi Johnson, Assistant Director at MMC-Watertown said.

St. George says she plans to hold the event again next year.