“Jeopardy!” Pays Tribute to Contestant Who Succumbed to Cancer After Six-Game Win Streak

December 22, 2016 Entertainment News
"Jeopardy!" host Alex Trebek; Carol Kaelson/CBS

“Jeopardy!” host Alex Trebek; Carol Kaelson/CBS(NEW YORK) — Jeopardy! contestant Cindy Stowell lost her battle with stage IV colon cancer on December 5 — just one week before her episodes aired.  Wednesday night, the show posted a tribute to her on Twitter.

A video — which is captioned “Jeopardy! contestant Cindy Stowell passed away prior to her shows’ airings. Here is her Jeopardy! story, in her own words” — shows clips of Stowell during auditions, and also revealing that she, in her words, is “dying of cancer.” 

Stowell also shared what she intended to do with her winnings: “I wanted to donate the money to cancer research, partly because…I’m dying of cancer, and I really would like the money I win to be used to help others, and this seems like a good opportunity” she revealed.

Stowell, who said she’d been a fan of Jeopardy! since she was nine, won a total of $103,801 during her time on the show.

In addition, the show’s official website posted a tribute to Stowell, two days after her death, noting that only a select group of Jeopardy! staffers and host Alex Trebek knew she was ill. Her opponents were unaware of her condition.

In a message posted on Wednesday, Jeopardy! executive producer Harry Friedman wrote, “Cindy came on the show with a mission. We gave her the opportunity to fulfill that mission and she made the most of it.”

Copyright © 2016, ABC Radio. All rights reserved. 