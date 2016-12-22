FDNY: 24 Injured, Including Four Firefighters, in New York City High-Rise Fire

MattGush/iStock/Thinkstock(NEW YORK) — A four-alarm fire broke out at high-rise on Manhattan’s Upper West Side late Thursday afternoon that left 24 people injured, including four firefighters, the FDNY said.

Of the 20 civilian injuries, 14 were minor and six were serious, according to the FDNY. The injuries the firefighters sustained were minor.

#FDNY COD Leonard updates media on 4-alarm fire at 515 W 59 St. 24 injures reported: 14 minor, 6 serious to civilian and 4 minor to FFers pic.twitter.com/kG5UHUF7Ib — FDNY (@FDNY) December 23, 2016

#FDNY FFers at 4-alarm fire continue to conduct searches throughout building at 515 W 59 St for residents in need of medical assistance pic.twitter.com/Ep0vpqCYZN — FDNY (@FDNY) December 22, 2016

The FDNY said the fire started in a third-floor apartment, and spread heavy smoke to higher floors, reported WABC-TV.

The blaze began at the 33-story, 465-unit apartment building on 59th Street at 5 p.m. and was extinguished just before 7 p.m.

#BREAKING: Firefighters responding to fire in high rise building on Manhattan’s Upper West Sidehttps://t.co/Q4ydHh48Ws pic.twitter.com/skcxC0q1IZ — Eyewitness News (@ABC7NY) December 22, 2016

Heavy winds hampered the firefighting efforts, WABC-TV reported, adding that fire officials said nine people were removed safely from the roof.

