FDNY: 24 Injured, Including Four Firefighters, in New York City High-Rise Fire

December 22, 2016 National News
MattGush/iStock/Thinkstock(NEW YORK) —  A four-alarm fire broke out at high-rise on Manhattan’s Upper West Side late Thursday afternoon that left 24 people injured, including four firefighters, the FDNY said.

Of the 20 civilian injuries, 14 were minor and six were serious, according to the FDNY. The injuries the firefighters sustained were minor.

 

The FDNY said the fire started in a third-floor apartment, and spread heavy smoke to higher floors, reported WABC-TV.

The blaze began at the 33-story, 465-unit apartment building on 59th Street at 5 p.m. and was extinguished just before 7 p.m.

 

 

Heavy winds hampered the firefighting efforts, WABC-TV reported, adding that fire officials said nine people were removed safely from the roof.

 

