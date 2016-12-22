Berlin Terror Suspect Was Known to U.S. Agencies

Ingram Publishing/Thinkstock(BERLIN) — Anis Amri, a suspect in the Berlin Christmas market attack that killed at least 12 people and injured dozens more, was known to U.S. intelligence agencies, a national security source told ABC News.

German authorities issued a warrant for Amri’s arrest and have launched a nationwide manhunt. The 24-year-old Tunisian national is considered armed and dangerous.

Police raids took place Thursday morning in the western German city of Dortmund, where Amri was reported by local media to have lived intermittently.

Amri served a four year jail term in Italy after being sentenced for charges of arson, but was not deported to his home country of Tunisia because authorities couldn’t verify his identity.

Berlin’s Breitscheidplatz Christmas market, the scene of the attack, is expected to reopen today as 12 survivors remain in hospital with “very serious” injuries. Concrete bollards are being put up for protection there and in other open markets across the city.

