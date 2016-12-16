NEW: South Dakota DOT announces changes coming to Watertown intersection

12-16-2016

Mike Tanner—KWAT Radio News

WATERTOWN, S.D. (KWAT)—The South Dakota Department of Transportation has announced the intersection of Highway 81 and 20th Avenue Southeast in Watertown will become a four-way stop—effective next week.

The DOT says in a news release that work will begin next week—weather permitting—to make that intersection near the Glacial Lakes Energy plant safer.

It’s been the site of numerous injury accidents over the past several months.

The DOT says as part of the all-way stop at the intersection, crews will place overhead red flashing beacons, rumble strips and flashing stop and stop ahead signs.

Work on the intersection is scheduled for Monday December 19th through Wednesday December 21st.

Drivers are asked to watch for crews and equipment working at the intersection during the installation.