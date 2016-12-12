Daugaard: “I did not expect Measure 22 would pass” (AUDIO)

12-12-2016

Mike Tanner—KWAT Radio News

WATERTOWN, S.D. (KWAT)–One of the most vocal opponents of Initiated Measure 22 since it was approved by voters last month has been Governor Dennis Daugaard.

It’s the bill that creates an ethics commission, places restrictions between lobbyists and lawmakers and creates public-financed political campaigns.

During a stop in Watertown on Friday, the governor made a sobering revelation….

Daugaard says Measure 22 was so lengthy, and the advertising so misleading, voters didn’t have a good handle on the issues they were deciding….

In regard to the state budget, Daugaard says even though tax collections have been lagging, when you look at the big picture….