NEW: Heitkamp rumored as next Secretary of Agriculture

December 9, 2016 Agriculture, Featured Slider 1 comment

Heidi Heitkamp 500 X 270

 

 

12-9-2016

 

North Dakota Democratic U.S. Senator Heidi Heitkamp has been rumored to be on the short list of candidates for a cabinet position in Donald Trump’s administration.

 

CBS News reports she’s under consieration for the Secretary of Agriclature and Energy Secretary positions. 

 

North Dakota Republican Congressman Kevin Cramer, a staunch Trump ally, has also been mentioned as a possiblity for a cabinet post.

 

Read the full details herehttp://www.cbsnews.com/news/heidi-heitkamp-in-the-running-for-agriculture-energy-secretary/?ftag=CNM-00-10aab7e&linkId=32121282

  • Micky

    Congratulations teabag trash. you just elected a Russian puppet. If trump does choose a blue dog democrat like Heitkamp it will only be so he can blame the democratic party later for the trade war he wants with China. When it comes to trade wars it won’t even matter if trump wins or loses because ag exports will be the first casualty, they always are. Ask yourself who really wins a cold war between the U.S. and China. Could it be the Donald’s buddy Vladimir?