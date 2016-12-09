NEW: Heitkamp rumored as next Secretary of Agriculture

12-9-2016

North Dakota Democratic U.S. Senator Heidi Heitkamp has been rumored to be on the short list of candidates for a cabinet position in Donald Trump’s administration.

CBS News reports she’s under consieration for the Secretary of Agriclature and Energy Secretary positions.

North Dakota Republican Congressman Kevin Cramer, a staunch Trump ally, has also been mentioned as a possiblity for a cabinet post.

Read the full details here: http://www.cbsnews.com/news/heidi-heitkamp-in-the-running-for-agriculture-energy-secretary/?ftag=CNM-00-10aab7e&linkId=32121282