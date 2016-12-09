Codington County Jail open for public tours this weekend (AUDIO)

12-9-2016

Mike Tanner—KWAT Radio News

WATERTOWN, S.D. (KWAT)–It’ll be a first for Codington County Sheriff Toby Wishard this weekend.

He’s opening up the jail to public tours.

Adults 18 and older are welcome to get a guided tour of the jail between the hours of 9 and 11 a.m. Saturday and 1 to 3 pm Sunday.

Wishard says opening up the jail to public tours takes a lot of logistical planning….

Wishard says he wants the public to see the inside of the jail and some of the inefficiencies created by overcrowding, and not enough space…..

People taking a jail tour should go to the west side of the building. Cell phones, cameras, purses, weapons, or medications of any kind will not be allowed in the jail by people who tour the facility.