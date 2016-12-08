Noem: Congress already planning for next year (AUDIO)

12-8-2016

WASHINGTON, D.C.–While Members of Congress are working to rapidly wrap up this year’s lame duck session, they are planning for next year.

South Dakota Congresswoman Kristi Noem says they are putting together an ambitious schedule…..

Noem says they have numerous repeal plans for the Affordable Care Act….

Noem says they will provide coverage for those people that are using the Affordable Care Act…..

Noem was re-elected to her fourth, and last term in Congress last month. She has already announced her intention to run for Governor in 2018.