NEW: Watertown man hospitalized after attempted suicide at Codington County Jail

11-18-2016

Mike Tanner–KWAT Radio News

WATERTOWN, S.D. (KWAT)–A local jail inmate is hospitalized following a suicide attempt at the Codington County Detention Center.

Sheriff Toby Wishard says it happened Thursday afternoon, when 37 year-old Christopher Gunderson of Watertown tried to hang himself. He was resuscitated by correctional staff members.

Gunderson was taken by ambulance to Prairie Lakes Hospital and later airlifted to Sioux Falls. His condition is unknown.

Gunderson was being held on a Watertown Police Department arrest for Ingesting a Controlled Substance, Violating a No Contact Order, Threatening Law Enforcement and violating the terms of the 24/7 sobriety program.

He was being held on $5,000 bond.

In May of this year, a 28 year-old inmate at the Codington County Detention Center, Raina Demarrias of Lake Norden, was found hanging in her cell. She died.