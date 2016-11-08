BREAKING: Grand Jury indicts Watertown eye doctor on six criminal counts

11-8-2016

Mike Tanner–KWAT Radio News

WATERTOWN, S.D. (KWAT)—A Watertown eye doctor arrested in late September for stealing prescription drugs from a northeast Watertown home is now charged with six criminal counts in a grand jury indictment handed down this week.

KWAT Radio News obtained a copy of the indictment, dated November 7th.

The indictment alleges that on or about September 30th, Dr. Melanie Weiss entered a home in the 2100 block of 13th Avenue Circle Northeast with the intent to steal drugs.

She is also alleged to have knowingly possessed the controlled substances Hydrocodone and Tylenol with Codeine; obtained the drugs by misrepresentation, forgery or fraud, ingested them, and criminally entered a motor vehicle with the intent to commit theft from that vehicle. The indictment identifies the vehicle owner only by the initials J.R.

The grand jury handed down the six count indictment after hearing witness testimony from Watertown Police Department Narcotics Investigator Chad Stahl.

The specific charges against Weiss are:

–Second Degree Burglary

–Possession of a Controlled Substance (two counts)

–Obtaining Controlled Drugs by Theft, Misrepresentation, Forgery or Fraud

–Ingesting a Controlled Substance

–and Criminal Vehicle Entry

Weiss was due to make an initial court appearance at 9:00 a.m. today (Tuesday). However, her defense lawyer, Scott Bratland, requested a continuance that was granted by Judge Dawn Elshere.

Weiss is now scheduled to appear in court on all six charges contained in the indictment on December 20th at 9:00 a.m.

Weiss has a history of substance abuse dating back to 2010. She told Watertown police in March 2012 that she had been writing prescriptions for family members to obtain the painkilling drug Vicodin for her own use, and that she lied to doctors in order to obtain pain medications.

The South Dakota Board of Optometry subsequently placed Weiss on one year probation beginning in October 2012. During her probation period, the 43 year-old Weiss was required to undergo random drug testing at her own expense.